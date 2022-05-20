Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Cut to Sell at BNP Paribas

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($191.07) to £140 ($172.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,746.80.
FERG traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $183.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
