Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($191.07) to £140 ($172.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($141.46) to £103.65 ($127.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,746.80.

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.14. 597,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.18. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

