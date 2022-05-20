Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($141.46) to £103.65 ($127.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,746.80.

Ferguson stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $111.81 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

