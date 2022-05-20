Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Hovde Group

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

