FIGS (FIGS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) in the last few weeks:
- 5/16/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
- 5/16/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
- 5/16/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “
- 4/7/2022 – FIGS is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
FIGS stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
