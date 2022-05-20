FIGS (FIGS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

5/16/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

5/16/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/7/2022 – FIGS is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

FIGS stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

