Financial Comparison: YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get YogaWorks alerts:

This table compares YogaWorks and Spark Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.02 -$68.15 million ($6.91) -0.27

YogaWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Networks.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks -31.47% -96.34% -15.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YogaWorks and Spark Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YogaWorks beats Spark Networks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

YogaWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.