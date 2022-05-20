Financial Review: Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) & Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Via Renewables alerts:

This table compares Via Renewables and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02% Evergy 15.59% 8.93% 2.89%

This is a summary of current ratings for Via Renewables and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Evergy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Evergy has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Via Renewables pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Via Renewables has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.75 $5.20 million $1.14 7.26 Evergy $5.59 billion 2.74 $879.70 million $3.52 18.95

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evergy beats Via Renewables on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,800 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 13,000 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,620,400 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Evergy, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.