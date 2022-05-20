Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $25.85 on Friday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Get Finning International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FINGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.