First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

