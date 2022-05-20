First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Acquires 2,500 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,874. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,615,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

