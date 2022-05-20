First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

THFF opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

