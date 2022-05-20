First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.
First Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
THFF opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
THFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
About First Financial (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.