FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to announce $637.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.02 million to $655.40 million. FirstCash posted sales of $389.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,795,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 150.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FirstCash by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

