Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.