Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Critical Review

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 45.14% 18.45% 1.66% First Bancorp 29.04% 10.92% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 4.86 $42.44 million $2.55 9.81 First Bancorp $329.53 million 3.89 $95.64 million $3.25 11.08

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 branches comprising 114 branch offices located in North Carolina and seven branches in South Carolina. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

