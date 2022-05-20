FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Plans $0.75 Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 92.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of FLNG opened at $27.87 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

