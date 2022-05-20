Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

