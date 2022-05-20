Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.
Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
