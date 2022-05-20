Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.764-4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,541,000 after buying an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

