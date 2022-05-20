Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $903.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will post $903.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $955.74 million. Flowserve posted sales of $898.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

