Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.44.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 69,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,107. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flowserve by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

