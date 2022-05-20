Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to report $10.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.82 million. Flux Power reported sales of $8.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $37.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.80 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flux Power by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLUX opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

