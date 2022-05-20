Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,732,581.32 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,861. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -38.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 794,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.