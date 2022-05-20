Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,732,581.32 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FLYW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,861. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -38.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 794,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
About Flywire (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
