Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,372,831.88 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.53. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flywire by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

