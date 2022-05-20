Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FHTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.