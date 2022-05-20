Foot Locker, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.