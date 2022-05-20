Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

FL stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Foot Locker by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.