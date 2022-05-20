Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.71.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

