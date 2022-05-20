Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.27.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.