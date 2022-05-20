Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.36.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. Freshpet has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

