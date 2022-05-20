Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of FRPT opened at $66.53 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

