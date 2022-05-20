Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($15.10) price target (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.48)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.00.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 8,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,064. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

