FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Hovde Group

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

FSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 111,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,592 shares of company stock worth $345,898 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

