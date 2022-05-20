Future (LON:FUTR) Given New GBX 3,253 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,512 ($55.62) to GBX 3,253 ($40.10) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,418.60 ($42.14).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,975 ($24.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($48.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,382.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,927.79. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($23.58) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($122,203.72).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

