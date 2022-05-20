Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,750

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.60 ($42.14).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,975 ($24.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,382.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,927.79. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($48.92).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($23.58) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($122,203.72).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

