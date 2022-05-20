FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to announce $17.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.39 million and the highest is $17.51 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $70.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.12 million to $71.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.17 million, with estimates ranging from $76.87 million to $79.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $695,089. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

