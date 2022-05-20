FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$103.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.