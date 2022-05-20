FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $129.54 on Friday. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $83,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

