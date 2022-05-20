FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Perficient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

PRFT opened at $95.89 on Friday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

