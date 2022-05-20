FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Westaim Co. Issued By Cormark (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westaim in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.76 million for the quarter.
About Westaim (Get Rating)
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
