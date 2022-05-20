FY2022 Earnings Forecast for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Issued By National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$78.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

