FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

MAG stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

