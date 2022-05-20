FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

MOLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kempen & Co downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,267,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

