FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sernova Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sernova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sernova’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$383.37 million and a P/E ratio of -34.76. Sernova has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Sernova ( CVE:SVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

