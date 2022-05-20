FY2022 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Reduced by Edison Inv. Res

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$529.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

