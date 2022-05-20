FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.