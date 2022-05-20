FY2022 EPS Estimates for Janus International Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Janus International Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

JBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

