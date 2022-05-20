FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Decreased by National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.29.

KNT stock opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.92. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 54.17.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

