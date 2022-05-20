FY2022 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Lowered by Analyst

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.48 million and a P/E ratio of -30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$9.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.76.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

