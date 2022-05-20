FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Decreased by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $27.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $28.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

