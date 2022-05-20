FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Lifted by Leede Jones Gab

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.

