FY2022 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE WOR opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

